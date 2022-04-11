Four wanted in an alleged attack at New Iberia restaurant

Four women are wanted following an alleged attack of a person at a New Iberia restaurant.

Police say on April 8, 2022, officers with NIPD received video footage of an incident that occurred at a local restaurant located in the 1200 block of East Admiral Doyle Drive.

The video footage allegedly shows multiple individuals attacking and beating another individual inside the restaurant and in the parking lot of the establishment.

It was found the victim sustained significant injuries in the attack, police say. Four of the individuals were identified and arrest warrants were obtained for the following:

Taylin McCoy—23 years old



Attempted First Degree Murder

Aggravated Battery

Inciting a Felony

Criminal Conspiracy

Leotia Davis—29 years old



Attempted First Degree Murder

Aggravated Battery

Inciting a Felony

Criminal Conspiracy

Kayla Warner—31 years old



Attempted First Degree Murder

Aggravated Battery

Inciting a Felony

Criminal Conspiracy

Leetra Davis—31 years old



Attempted First Degree Murder

Aggravated Battery

Inciting a Felony

Criminal Conspiracy

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of these individuals are asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS.

