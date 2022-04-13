UPDATE: NIPD backtracks on accusation, says woman was not involved in fight

New Iberia Police, in a Facebook post, have backtracked on one of the accusations they made regarding a fight at a local restaurant. They're now saying that a "frame by frame" review of allegedly "new" video shows the woman they accused of attempted murder was actually trying to break up the fight.

"Detectives, while continuing the investigation into the incident that took place at a local restaurant, have received, and reviewed, frame by frame, new video footage and have determined from this review that Taylin McCoy’s involvement in the incident was not criminal, only her attempting to separate the individuals involved," the Facebook post says. "In light of this new evidence, Detectives submitted the information, and the warrant has been recalled. Again, Taylin McCoy has been cleared of any wrongdoing in this incident."

We've reached out to NIPD and the City of New Iberia to ask why the "Frame by frame" review wasn't done prior to the accusations of attempted murder, and why the accusation was announced in a press release by the retraction was only in a social media post, but we haven't heard back from them yet. We'll update this story with any responses we receive.

Here's the post:



Yesterday, police arrested one of the people they accused. Kayla Warner, 31, was booked with Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery, Inciting a Felony and Criminal Conspiracy.

Police say on April 8, 2022, officers with NIPD received video footage of an incident that occurred at a local restaurant located in the 1200 block of East Admiral Doyle Drive. The video footage allegedly shows multiple individuals attacking and beating another individual inside the restaurant and in the parking lot of the establishment.

It was found the victim sustained significant injuries in the attack, police say.

Two others also have been accused. So far, they are still wanted:

Leotia Davis—29 years old



Attempted First Degree Murder

Aggravated Battery

Inciting a Felony

Criminal Conspiracy

Leetra Davis—31 years old



Attempted First Degree Murder

Aggravated Battery

Inciting a Felony

Criminal Conspiracy

