Foundation launched to help at-risk children, honor 17-year-old Garron Lewis

A man well-known in New Iberia has created a non-profit to honor and remember his son, who died in 2019.

17-year-old Garron Lewis was shot to death on August 16. His body was found in a vehicle parked on Audry Street in New Iberia. His father, Raymond "Shoe-Do" Lewis, has held several elected positions in Iberia Parish over the years, and currently serves on the school board.

The Garron Paul Atkins Lewis Foundation was created to help children at risk for gun violence. Organizers celebration the official launch of the non-profit at an event held Friday evening.

Members of the foundation aim to mentor and tutor kids, and to show them there "is a different way you can live and be happy and not fall prey to the gang bangers. You can succeed," said Lewis.

Lewis explained that the foundation will be part of a program implemented in New Iberia City Court to offer counseling and mentoring to children who need it.

The community plays a major role in helping at-risk youth, he said.

"Gun violence, it hurts families. When the kids are killed by gun violence senseless like this, it hurts these parents, so it's up to the community to step up help them out," said Lewis. "What we're going to do is provide every aspect, every avenue that kids need so they can put the guns down and live a prosperous life."

