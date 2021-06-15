Lewis creates foundation to help kids; honor slain son

Raymond Lewis has created a foundation to honor his son, Garron, who died in a shooting almost three years ago.

Garron was only 17 years old when he was shot to death in August 2019. His father, Raymond "Shoe-Do" Lewis, has held several elected positions in Iberia Parish over the years, and currently serves on the school board.

Lewis tells us he has created a foundation to honor Garron's memory; it focuses on at-risk children. It will be part of a program implemented in city court to offer counseling and mentoring to children who need it.

"We want to mentor. We want to help tutor," Lewis says. "We want to help show them there is a different way you can live and be happy and not fall prey to the gang bangers and you can succeed. And live a good and productive life. That's our goal and mission."