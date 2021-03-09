Menu

Iberia Parish deputies locate mom and four kids missing almost a year

CHUCK LANDRY
Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office badge 2021 / IPSO
Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office new logo
Posted at 5:08 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 18:44:56-05

Iberia Parish Deputies have located a woman and her four children who had not been heard from for almost a year.

Detectives met with Krystal Toutcheque and her children on Tuesday, March 9, according to detectives.

Krystal Toutcheque.jfif

IPSO followed procedure and completed a welfare check on Toutcheque and her four children.

Deputies say that her family says Krystal Toutcheque and her four children hadn't been heard from since April 2020.

