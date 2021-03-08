Deputies looking for mom and four kids, missing almost a year

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a woman and her four children, who have not been heard from for almost a year.

Deputies say that her family says Krystal Toutcheque and her four children haven't been heard from since April 2020.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has an open investigation and is attempting to locate Toutcheque and the children.

Anyone with information on the location of Toutcheque is asked to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or Sgt. Luke Boudreaux at 337-321-4551.