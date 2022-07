Official with New Iberia said Darnall Road from Admiral Doyle Drive to Autumn Lane will be closed Tuesday, July 26, 2022 for striping.

The closure is expected to run from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday-Friday until further notice.

Officials suggest residents of Autumn Lane and La Belle Blvd. us Old Spanish Trail to access their homes.

Anyone with questions can contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at 337-364-8474.