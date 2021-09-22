Community members concerned after shooting in New Iberia Saturday

Following a shooting on Mixon St. in New Iberia Saturday, community members are outraged by ongoing violence in the area.

An uptick in shootings in New Iberia has people in the community concerned for their safety.

Police tell us two people were injured in a weekend shooting on Mixon St.

One victim was inside a house where officers found drugs and weapons, leading to the arrest of three people inside.

The suspect in the shooting still has not been identified.

Stardashia Conway, the mother of one of the victims shot on Saturday, says she’s fed up with the amount of shootings in the area.

“Kids raising kids or parents don’t want to be the parents that they need to be, they want to be friends with their children. That’s what’s causing kids to be killed. This young generation, it seems like they have no soul. It’s like they have no morals, they have no fear. We’re letting the streets raise our kids and this is the outcome that we’re getting," Conway said.

Donavon D. Davis, a community activist with Project Orange, says he’s worked hand-in-hand with organizations in the community like The Downtown Neighborhood Association, but they’re in need of more community involvement.

“We need people who have experienced it like myself, I'm an ex-drug dealer. We need people that God has helped triumph over their personal demons and to come back to reach those who are going through the same identical problems within our communities."

Davis believes the shootings in the area are caused by inter-community wars between Murtis and Mixon Streets.

“Who has the most courage, who has the most heart, who has the most women, who has the most money. It comes down to little simple things like that and those things lead to bigger personal beefs.”

Davis says people need to come together and think of others before making the wrong decisions.

"We need you to start thinking not only for yourself but for others, and that’s what makes a better and more vibrant community.”

A peace rally will be held on Mixon St. at 6 pm on Friday.

