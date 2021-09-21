NIPD: Two injured in Saturday shooting on Mixon Street

Police say two men were injured Saturday in a shooting on Mixon Street in New Iberia.

New Iberia police say that officers responded to the 700 block of Mixon Street in reference to shots fired.

Upon Officers arrival, they learned one man had been shot.

Bystanders allegedly told officers that there was a child inside of a nearby residence with a gunshot wound. No juveniles were injured in this incident.

Officers forced entry inside of the residence and discovered another man with a gunshot wound. Both injured men were taken to an area hospital with moderate injuries.

Three people were arrested following an investigation into the incident. These arrests were firearms and drug charges.

NIPD says they recovered illegal narcotics and several weapons after a Search Warrant of the residence on Mixon Stret was granted. Recovered from the residence include the following:

Approximately 11 pounds of suspected marijuana

Six weapons

Approximately $1440 in US currency.

The below individuals were inside of the residence and charged with the following:

Shannon Phillips- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (Over 10 pounds), Possession of a Firearm w/Controlled Dangerous Substance (4 Counts), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (4 Counts), Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Monies from Drug Proceeds.

Nakaven Chavalier- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (Over 10 pounds), Possession of a Firearm w/CDS (4 Counts), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (4 Counts), and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Kendra Randall- Possession With Intent to Distribute Schedule I (Over 10 pounds), Possession of a Firearm w/CDS (4 Counts), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (4 Counts), 1 Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Obstruction of Justice.

Police say all were booked into Iberia Parish Jail. Shannon Phillips have since bonded out.

The shooting incident remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding the shooting, please contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS if you wish to be anonymous.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel