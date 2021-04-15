Community invited to prayer vigil for missing crew of capsized boat

The community is invited to a prayer vigil being held Thursday night in Delcambre for the missing crew of a capsized lift vessel.

Family members have confirmed to KATC that at least four Acadiana men were on board the Seacor vessel when it capsized eight miles south of Port Fourchon on Tuesday.

The vigil is set to begin at 7 p.m. at the Delcambre Shrimp Festival Grounds, located at 319 E Main St.

Missing crew member Dylan Daspit is from Iberia Parish. Organizers extended the invitation to everyone from surrounding areas who would like to join in prayer for the safe return of all the men involved.

KATC will have a crew in Delcambre and will have the latest tonight at 10.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel