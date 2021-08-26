Clerk's office reopens qualifying for NI City Marshal race

The Iberia Parish Clerk of Court is reopening qualifying for the New Iberia City Marshal's race.

They say the clerk's office was notified by the Secretary of State that they must reopen qualifying for the race, since the passing of Joe LeBlanc. Read that story here

Qualifying will reopen Friday, August 27t, and will continue on Monday and Tuesday until 4:30 p.m.

The Clerk's Office says that in the event that they are closed due to the possible tropical system impacts on Monday and Tuesday, qualifying would reopen the next two days that the office is open.

"For example, if the office is closed Monday and Tuesday, the final two days of qualifying would be Wednesday and Thursday," they say.

Qualifying will be at the:

Iberia Parish Clerk of Court Office

300 Iberia Street, Suite 100New Iberia, LA 70560

Those candidates who have already qualified have nothing to do in this time period, they say. This is only for any new candidate who may wish to qualify for running for this office.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel