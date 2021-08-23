NI City Marshal candidate Joe LeBlanc has died

Joe LeBlanc, a candidate for New Iberia City Marshal, has died after a sudden illness.

His wife, Mary, posted on their shared Facebook account that he passed away early Monday. Her earlier posts indicate that he had to undergo surgery suddenly last week. She said he was tested for COVID when he was admitted to the hospital and was negative. Her more recent posts indicated he was "seriously ill" following the surgery.

"God gained an awesome Angel this morning at 3:15 a.m., my loving husband Joseph went to heaven," she wrote. "Thank you for all your prayers."

According to his campaign materials, LeBlanc was a former Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputy, and worked for various agencies in law enforcement especially narcotics investigations. He was an Iberia Youth Baseball coach for more than 20 years, and volunteered with the Iberia Council on Aging, Safety Net for Abused Persons, Habitat for Humanity, the United Way and area churches for decades.

We will update this story as soon as information regarding his services are complete.

