NEW IBERIA, La. — A body found in a car near an abandoned Housing Authority complex on June 21 has been identified.

The deceased has been identified by the Iberia Parish Coroner's Office as William High, 19, of New Iberia.

Capt. Leland Laseter says the case is under active investigation and police are awaiting further information.

No further details are available at this time.

