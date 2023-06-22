New Iberia Police Investigating Body Found on Audrey Street

New Iberia police are investigating the circumstances that led to a dead body being found on Audrey Street this morning.

According to police, detectives responded to the 800 Block of Audrey Street at approximately 9:15 in the morning when they discovered a body near an abandoned housing authority complex, inside a car.

While the identity of the victim has not been released, 22-year-old Ray Darby said he lives just steps away from where the body was found and his neighbors noticed a suspicious vehicle that had been parked in the area for the past, three days.

Darby said his heart goes out to the family, who is grieving the loss of their loved one.

"I keep ya'll in my prayers," Darby said. "That's all I could do. But I don't know...Sorry for ya'll loss."

New Iberia police are asking anyone who may have any information regarding this death or the suspect(s) involved, to come forward.

Raymond "Shoe-Do" Lewis is a member of the New Iberia Housing Authority and an Iberia Parish School Board Member.

Lewis said someone should come forward with answers.

"So far, I haven't heard anything from the CEO or director of the housing authority," Lewis said. "I haven't heard from the chairman of the housing authority, I haven't heard from anyone."

If you wish to remain anonymous and may have details regarding this incident, please contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.

