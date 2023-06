New Iberia Police are working to find out the identity of a person found dead in a vehicle today.

The body was found in the 800 block of Audrey Street, police say.

It's too early to say if foul play was involved, police say. They were called to the scene at about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, and found the body inside a vehicle. Officers say there are indications that the body has been in the vehicle for some time.

This is a developing story, and we'll update with more information as we receive it.