Bayou Teche Homeowners Say They Can Finally Enjoy Their View

Residents of New Iberia who live along Bayou Teche said there's nothing like a waterfront home.

After months of dealing with the bayou being covered by fallen trees and lilies from a tornado in December, several residents are enjoying the view.

Alana McDonald lives along the bayou with her husband and dog. She said she can finally enjoy her new swing now that the bayou isn't a hiding ground for alligators.

"We had just been living with these lilies not going anywhere," McDonald said. "The water was just staying stagnant and not moving and we tried to get some help with removing the lilies so we can enjoy the bayou again."

Aquatic experts from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are treating the water with an herbicide that is killing the lilies and causing them to sink.

Jaide Derouen also lives on the bayou and said she looks forward to bonfires and building a deck on her land.

"As soon as the lilies started clearing out, we started seeing the fish coming to the top again and splashing around," Derouen said. "It was just really good to start seeing that again."

Residents said they are looking forward to The Tour Du Teche happening this weekend and they are confident kayaks and boats will be able to pass through the bayou safely.