Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run crash that left bicyclist dead

IBERIA PARISH, La. — An arrest has been made in the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that fled the scene after crashing into 45-year-old Jeremiah Wood on the morning of Monday, May 1, 2023, in the 1700 block of Center Street was identified and an arrest warrant was obtained.

Rushara Shawnae Richard, 36, of Charenton, Louisiana was arrested Monday and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the charges of:

Negligent Homicide

Felony Hit and Run

Obstruction of Justice

Failure to Report a Crash

Driving under Suspension

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are possible.

