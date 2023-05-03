Victim identified in Center Street hit-and-run

Police are asking for help in locating a hit-and-run suspect that left 45-year-old Jeremiah Wood of New Iberia dead.

New Iberia Police confirmed Tuesday the vehicle in the deadly hit and run was located.

The vehicle was located Tuesday night in Baldwin with assistance from Louisiana State Police and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

At 12:37 a.m., on Monday, May 1, 2023, the New Iberia Police Department responded to the crash which took place in the 1700 block of Center Street (LA Highway 14). Upon arrival, responding officers located a male victim lying on the ground. Acadian Ambulance was on scene rendering aid to the victim. Despite life saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead on scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office, according to a spokesperson for the Department.

The initial investigation revealed the victim was riding a bicycle traveling north on Center Street when a vehicle, also traveling north struck the bicycle from behind. Police say the victim was ejected from the bicycle. The vehicle continued traveling north on Center Street, the personnel assigned to the Department’s Traffic Unit responded to the scene.

With the public’s assistance, the suspect vehicle was identified as a maroon 2018 Kia Optima with Louisiana license plate number 258EYF. The vehicle is registered to a woman out of Charenton, Louisiana.

During the collision, the vehicle’s passenger side mirror broke off. The vehicle also sustained moderate damage to the front passenger side.

The bicycle was properly equipped with lighting; however, the victim was not wearing a helmet, the spokesperson added.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device