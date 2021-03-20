Additional charges filed against Iberia Parish man accused of carnal knowledge of juvenile

A New Iberia man was arrested Friday on new charges, one month after being accused of having sex with an juvenile, filming those sex acts and providing the juvenile with drugs.

Detectives say their investigation continued after the initial arrest, and they’ve uncovered more physical evidence which allowed them to file new charges against 21-year-old Gavin Guillot.

Guillot was booked into jail on March 19th on the following charges: Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, Possession of Pornography Involving Juveniles

A bond has not yet been set.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to contact IPSO at 337-369-3711 or IPSO Bureau of Investigations at 337-367-8702.

RELATED STORY: Man arrested for carnal knowledge of juvenile in Iberia Parish

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel