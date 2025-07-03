How Acadiana veterans are building community on the ice

LAFAYETTE — Ice hockey may be an unusual sight in South Louisiana, but a group in Lafayette is redefining what the sport can mean — especially for military veterans.

Acadiana Veterans Hockey, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was founded in March by Courtney and Max Dugas. The organization already has about 25 members and is quickly growing — not because of wins and stats, but because of something much deeper.

HERE'S HOW YOU CAN JOIN ACADIANA VETERANS HOCKEY

“Hockey’s the secondary aspect,” said Courtney Dugas, the group’s sponsorship coordinator. “We’re really just looking for the community and support our veterans.”

The organization welcomes honorably discharged veterans of all ages and skill levels, providing a space for camaraderie, physical activity and healing.

“We don’t care about the score or if you’re good,” Dugas said. “We just want you to come out, get on the ice, hang out with us, and have a good time.”

For veterans like Tyler Brown, the benefits go far beyond the rink.

“This gets guys out of their slumps,” said Brown, who plays left wing. “It stops us from self-isolating and from getting in our head. Everybody’s going through similar stuff. You have an environment of people who understand.”

Eric Iorio, a defenseman and forward, echoed that sentiment.

“You go from 100 miles per hour being in the military to coming back into civilian life, and at that point, it’s ‘What are we doing?’” Iorio said. “Getting together as a team on the ice is one of those things that gets us back into that groove.”

This weekend, the group is hosting its inaugural Skate of the Union Tournament, an event aimed at raising awareness and funds for the program while building fellowship among its members.

“We want to have a place for you to be here,” Dugas said. “We want you to feel special and honored. You’ve provided a great service to our nation, and we appreciate you.”

For Acadiana Veterans Hockey, the game may be played on ice, but its true impact is measured in lives connected, not goals scored.

------------------------------------------------------------

