Hot, humid weather through the week

The tropics are becoming more active this week and for a full rundown of the tropical forecast you can go here.

Before we get to that point though we've got to get through the next few days, and that part of the forecast is looking very typical.

It'll be hot out there the next few days with highs expected to sit in the low to mid 90s and the heat index getting into the triple digits by the end of the day.

Scattered showers and storms will be out there through the late afternoon and evening particularly for areas along the coast.

Slightly drier air will be with us on Wednesday and the forecast will stay hot, but quiet through the majority of the week.

Impacts from the tropics may be felt by the end of the week, but again for that forecast you can follow the link at the top of the article.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel