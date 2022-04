Broussard Police are investigating a homicide.

Shortly after 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the gas station at the corner of Bonin Rd. and Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. for reports of shots fired.

On arrival, officers say they found a man shot to death in a vehicle.

So far no arrests.

If you have any information call Broussard Police at 337-837-6259 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.