Home for the Holidays ticket sales end TONIGHT!

By now, you've heard all about Home for the Holidays — and hopefully, you've had the chance to check out this year's home.

Now, it's finally that time. Ticket sales for this year close Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. The grand prize drawing for this year's home or $100,000 will be airing Wednesday night right here on KATC.

Tickets are $100 and sure, they get you into the drawing, but your ticket cost also goes further than that — helping four nonprofits local to Acadiana not just through the holiday season, but year-round:



As of Tuesday, there are still a couple of great bonus prizes available: a $5,000 necklace donated by Embark Fine Jewelry; and an $8,500 furniture suite donated by Louisiana Furniture Gallery.

Home for the Holidays

Operators are taking your calls at 1-866-485-3239 or you can visit this website.

For the full list of official rules, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel