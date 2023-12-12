Watch Now
Home for the Holidays ticket sales end TONIGHT!

Home for the Holidays 23
KATC
Home for the Holidays 23
Posted at 6:45 AM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 07:45:58-05

By now, you've heard all about Home for the Holidays — and hopefully, you've had the chance to check out this year's home.

Now, it's finally that time. Ticket sales for this year close Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. The grand prize drawing for this year's home or $100,000 will be airing Wednesday night right here on KATC.

Tickets are $100 and sure, they get you into the drawing, but your ticket cost also goes further than that — helping four nonprofits local to Acadiana not just through the holiday season, but year-round:

As of Tuesday, there are still a couple of great bonus prizes available: a $5,000 necklace donated by Embark Fine Jewelry; and an $8,500 furniture suite donated by Louisiana Furniture Gallery.

Bonus Prizes Home for the Holidays 2023

Operators are taking your calls at 1-866-485-3239 or you can visit this website.

For the full list of official rules, click here.

