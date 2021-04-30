Iberia deputies join volunteers in search for missing Seacor crew members

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office joined volunteers this week in the search for the missing Seacor crew members.

The Sheriff's Office marine patrol conducted search and recovery operations on Wednesday, April 28 in the Vermilion Bay and Marsh Island areas.

Deputies say that they were asked to take part in the search efforts by family of one of the missing crewmen.

Searches have been ongoing daily in the waters off of Louisiana's coast since the Seacor Power capsized on April 13 during severe weather south of Port Fourchon.

Family and friends of those missing along with volunteers and search and rescue organizations have continued their efforts to find the seven men who remain missing.

According to Sheriff Tony Romero, no items from the capsized boat were recovered while deputies were patrolling the Bay or Marsh Island areas.

"IPSO was honored to be asked to participate, in the hopes of giving the families closure," said Romero in a Facebook post. "I ask that we all continue to keep these men and their families in our thoughts and prayers."

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office conducted aerial flyovers of the coastal areas of the parish on Wednesday morning. To read more about those efforts: Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office aids search efforts for Seacor Power

Those searches resulted in no evidence being found.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is also supporting the search efforts by volunteers.

Sheriff Timothy Soignet told KATC on Thursday that his deputies have been in the water since day one, initially assisting the Coast Guard.

Some life jackets, debris and even a lifeboat from the Seacor Power have been recovered during those searches.

Read more: Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office supporting search for Seacor crew members

