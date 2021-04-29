Terrebone Parish Sheriff's Office supporting search for Seacor crew members

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is supporting the search efforts by volunteers following the sinking of the Seacor Power.

Sheriff Timothy Soignet tells KATC they've been in the water since day one, initially assisting the Coast Guard.

Sheriff Soignet says, "It can get pretty rough out there on the water." For that reason, his marine division has been working with the volunteers to keep them safe, answer questions and establish locations that have been cleared by patrols.

He says they have recovered some life jackets, debris and even a lifeboat from the Seacor Power. They found the device washed up on the coast of Raccoon Point about one week ago. He says it was empty. They then tied it up so it would not drift away.

The sheriff says they will continue to support the United Cajun Navy and other volunteers. He offered up his sympathy to those affected by the tragedy, "I want to help these families have closure."

Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office conducted aerial flight searches of the coastal areas in the parish on Wendesay. Their efforts, Sheriff Mike Couvillon, resulted in no evidence found from the Seacor Power.

Couvillon extended his thoughts and prayers to the victims and their family during this tragic time.

On Thursday, April 29, donations were dropped off at sites where volunteers are continuing to search. Local organizations and first responders have set up locations where drop offs are still happening, see those here

Ronnie Adams with Swamp People has been updating on the search so far. On Thursday he was live sharing gratitude for those who have sent in truckloads of donations to volunteers who continue to search.

In the video, Adams says that volunteers with boats are still needed to help in the search efforts. More stories on the Gulf Search can be found here

