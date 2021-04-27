Watch
Jeanerette Fire Department acting as drop off locations for donations in Seacor crew search

Posted at 9:02 AM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 10:07:07-04

The Jeanerette Fire Department will be acting as a drop off location for any donations for the volunteers searching for the missing Seacor Power crewmen.

They say the items delivered this week will be on the next trailer going out which is this Friday, April 30.

Deadline for items will be Thursday April 29, 2021.

The fire department is requesting the following items:

  • drinks
  • snacks
  • wipes
  • bug repellent
  • sun block

Volunteer crews are continuing to search for the missing crew members along the Louisiana coast. The United Cajun Navy was back in Vermilion Bay on Tuesday morning. Over the weekend and on Monday, searchers found life vests from the Seacor Power.

They continue to request volunteers to help in the search and recovery efforts.

Read more here.

