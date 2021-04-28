Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office aids search efforts for Seacor Power

ABBEVILLE, La. — The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted Wednesday morning with the search efforts from the Seacor Power incident which occurred on April 13.

According to a release, VPSO and T & M Aviation, Inc., conducted a low flying aerial search of the coastal areas of Vermilion Parish.

However, all search efforts by VPSO have resulted in no evidence to be found from the Seacor Power incident.

The release states that Sheriff Mike Couvillon extends his thoughts and prayers to the victims and their family during this tragic time.

