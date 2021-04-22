Friends remain hopeful missing Seacor crew member is found

The search continues for seven still missing from the Seacor Power disaster.

Family and friends of Jay Guevara continue to hold out hope.

Jay Guevara's childhood friend is devastated his friend is still missing. He remains hopeful that Guevara will return home.

"He's just polite, respectful, kind, generous, loving. He's just a great person all around. That's why I can't believe this has happened to him,” said Guevara's best friend, John Garcia.

John Garcia grew up with Guevara in their hometown of Gonzales, Texas. Since Guevara’s disappearance, Garcia can't imagine his friend not coming home.

"Everybody in Gonzales knows him. There's so many people praying for him, it's unreal. He's going to come home. He's too young to leave this world,” said Garcia.

A volunteer search effort, that includes planes and boats, continues in the area where the lift boat capsized. Garcia is confident Guevara is leading by example.

“I guarantee you he's closed up in that vessel with those couple of more guys, he's keeping their spirits alive,” Garcia added.

A spirit Garcia believes will return.

"They have a lot of faith that he's still alive, a lot of faith that he's coming home. We believe that he's coming home. We really do,” said Garcia.

Nutrition Krewe in Lafayette will be donating 100% of its profits and gratuities through Thursday to help fund the United Cajun Navy.

