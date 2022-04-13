Friends raise funds for UL Ukrainian student

LAFAYETTE — "I feel completely safe here and comfortable and I'm glad the university is doing as much as they can to help me in these times."

"It was the mechanical engineering program that brought UL's only Ukrainian student, Daniil Katerinchuk, to campus.

"My father wanted me to become a lawyer so I spent two years in Ukraine university and studied law but I didn't really like it so I started doing research for different engineering majors and I stopped at petroleum engineering but when I got here and after my first semester I switched to mechanical."

With his home country under attack, he's staying put in Lafayette until it's safe. Friends have set up a Gofundme page to help support him.

"I made the Gofundme for my friends and my family and my community, my close-knit community. To be able to fund him. I didn't expect any outside exposure."

Daniel hasn't seen his parents and little sister since Christmas break.

"We just discuss what should we do next, where should they evacuate, what should be the next step. We're constantly on the phone and since then we've talked almost everyday."

He says it's tough to think about school and worry about his family.

"I just try to work as hard as possible but it definitely hits and has negative effects my grades. They're still in the back of my mind. I still think about the horrible things that's going on in Ukraine."

Gofundme page can be found at this link: Gofundme for Daniil Katerinchuk

