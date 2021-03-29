Friend remembers bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash

The search continues for a hit and run driver who caused a deadly crash in St. Landry Parish. It happened Sunday U.S. 190 near Acadian Medical Center, where a bicyclist was struck and killed.

The victim has been identified as Ryan James Fontenot.

His loved one's are remembering him as a someone with a kind heart and a hard worker. They say he rode his bike frequently.

"I just seen him 12:30 that night," the victim's friend Dusty Davy said. "He left here. I didn't want to believe it. I still don't believe it. I still look down the road and think he's coming. He had a motor on his bicycle. You could always hear him coming."

Davy described Fontenot as someone who was outgoing, always laughing and trying to do something.

He says Fontenot was leaving the casino and on his way back home when he was hit by a driver. That driver left the scene after the crash. Investigators say that initial hit, sent Fontenot into traffic along U.S. 190 where he was hit by another truck. The second crash lead to Fontenot's death.

"I just hope he didn't suffer ," Davy said. "He was always on the go. He always had a helmet on. You just wouldn't think it would happen."

As the search continues for the driver Davy has message for the person responsible.

"Come forward and man up," Davy said.

Troopers were unable to determine exactly what type of vehicle was involved in the initial crash but, based on evidence left at the scene, do believe it is a Ram pickup truck. The vehicle will possibly have damage to the left front bumper, headlamp, and fender area.

Troopers urge anyone with ANY information to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I at (337) 262-5880, or their local law enforcement agency. No piece of information should be considered insignificant.