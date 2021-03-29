Troopers searching for hit-and-run driver in fatal bike accident

State Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a fatal crash early Sunday.

Ryan James Fontenot, 24, of Breaux Bridge, died in the crash, troopers say.

The crash happened on U.S. 190 near Acadian Medical Center in St. Landry Parish, at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, troopers say.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that Fontenot was riding a bicycle eastbound on US 190 in the turn lane to enter into Acadian Medical Center when he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle.

After the collision, the unknown vehicle fled the scene.

Fontenot, after having been ejected from the bicycle, then entered into the westbound travel lane on foot, directly into the path of a 2015 Toyota Tundra. The second crash caused fatal injuries to Fontenot. Fontenot was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment on the part of Fontenot is unknown at this time but a standard toxicology sample was submitted for analysis.

The driver of the Toyota did submit a breath sample which indicated no alcohol present and showed no signs of impairment.

Troopers were unable to determine exactly what type of vehicle was involved in the initial crash but, based on evidence left at the scene, do believe it is a Ram pickup truck. The vehicle will possibly have damage to the left front bumper, headlamp, and fender area.

Troopers urge anyone with ANY information to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I at (337) 262-5880, or their local law enforcement agency. No piece of information should be considered insignificant.