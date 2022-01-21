Four-day Bible reading marathon continues despite freezing weather

Despite the forecast, some of the faithful in Acadiana will stay outside all night.

It's part of the annual bible reading marathon put on by Fete Dieu Du Teche and St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church.

It started yesterday and continues non-stop through Sunday rain, shine, warm or cold.

With wind chills in the 20's, no doubt they are cold, but they say they're staying warm because of their faith.

“I knew Father Champagne would get it done,” said reading participate, Matilda Duplechain.

It's a spirit of determination that's kept the bible marathon going for several years.

Each person reads about 15 minutes, which is about 3 or 4 chapters out of the bible.

Because of this year freezing temperature, outdoor heaters, warm refreshments, and blankets will be provided for all participating

“We're doing this for the Lord Jesus and what he did for us, a little bit of cold is surely not much,” said reading participant, Mike Fuselier.

As the event will come to an end Sunday, over 100 hours will have passed.

Around 300 readers are taking part in the non-stop reading.

Despite the weather conditions, each person is participating for a higher purpose.

"They've had storms here and it's never stopped. I applaud all that have put this on. It's just an amazing endeavor,” Fuselier added.

"It's just beautiful. It enhances the Holy Spirit in you and being able to share it with the community. It's really special,” Duplechain added.

The 100-hour marathon will also be live-streamed on the Fete-Dieu du Teche Facebook page.

For more information or to register to read, visit Fête-Dieu du Teche on Facebook, send an email to fetedieuduteche@gmail.com, or call St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church at (337) 394-6021.

