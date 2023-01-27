Food Drive at Red Oaks Coping

At the Vineyard Church in Lafayette, an inclusive teen/adult social group is always finding ways to give back to the community. At the Red Oaks Coping, co-owner Stephanie Krielow

believes letting the teens chose, participant, and spread awareness for different causes around the city, is a good way to let their passions and volunteerism flow.

"When they find their passion, there's no stopping them." Krielow told KATC earlier Thursday.

The social group focuses on different causes a year to see what they can help with. This month they have partnered with Catholic Charites of Acadiana to do a food drive to help feed the hungry in our community. Donated goods such as dry beans, pasta or rice can be dropped off at the Autism Society of Acadiana, Pediatric Therapy and Learning Center, or Willow Mental Wellness and Recovery. All food donations will be towards stocking a food bank right here in Lafayette.

"No matter what a person's label is, they can make a difference. Everyone can make a difference." says Krielow.

To find more information about about Red Oaks Coping social groups and how you can donate visit their website redoakscoping@gmail.com.

