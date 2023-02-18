Floating back in time with Borden's

DOWNTOWN LAFAYETTE, L.a. — A big part of Mardi Gras anywhere you go is history.

Here in Lafayette, one business along the parade route has seen a lot throughout the years: Borden's Ice Cream Shoppe.

In the heart of Lafayette since 1940, and the last restaurant of its kind in the world, those working there have seen many a Mardi Gras.

"You meet a lot of people here from all over the world," said Connie Dodge. A manager at Borden's, she's worked there for 14 years. "Lots of stories are told here, you have your certain people you meet once a year, and they come in here and remember you. It's awesome."

Bring in Kackie Lerille. Owner of the iconic ice cream spot since 2009 and living in Lafayette her whole life, she shared fond memories of the holiday.

"I have Mardi Gras running through this blood like crazy," she said. "I remember riding in the parade of 2009 and just dumping beads."

Over time though, changes along the parade route are inevitable.

"I'll have a fence around the building now," Lerille told KATC. "Many years ago when I first bought the place, I didn't have a fence, but it just got too much to control everything and so now on Mardi Gras day I fence off and my family gets a nice Mardi Gras celebration to ourselves, which is good because I'm working most of the Mardi Gras holiday and we often don't get that time."

So while your good time is rolling, over at Borden's, theirs is too.

