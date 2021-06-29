Family of SEACOR Power crew looking for answers, USCG to provide information on the investigation

Questions on Capitol Hill and frustration from families here in Louisiana, impacted by the Seacor Power disaster.

We're working to learn when the commandant of the Coast Guard will speak with members of the Louisiana Congressional Delegation about the Seacor Power disaster.

For the first time since the vessel capsized, Coast Guard Admiral Karl Schultz answered questions from congress about the investigation.

It's been more than two months since the Seacor Power capsized in severe weather eight miles off the coast of Port Fourchon.

Six men were rescued, six died, and seven have never been found.

The disaster was at the forefront of a recent Homeland Security committee meeting.

The families are still searching for their loved ones.

Dylan Daspit from New Iberia is one of the seven still missing. KATC spoke with his father and brother about the ongoing investigation and their ongoing search.

"People are tired of being a number and if Garrett and I have to be the face to go forward and make things change, laws have to change. We've got other things up our sleeve,” said Dylan Daspit's father, Scott Daspit.

"It's sad that a tragedy like this had to take him away,” said Dylan's brother, Garrett Daspit.

Dylan Daspit's father and brother Scott and Garrett, continue to search for any sign of Dylan along with a group of volunteers.

"We still have yet to get that hard hat. I mean that's for his boys and his wife. We've been let down so many different ways. Frustrating is a kind word,” said Scott Daspit.

The frustration, leading to questions on Capitol Hill.

"I'm not interested in blame. I'm interested in what we can do as a nation to promote marine safety and emergency response by federal assets like the Coast Guard,” said Congressman Clay Higgins (R).

During the hearing, the Coast Guard says it is working with the NTSB to find out what happened the day the boat capsized.

That will factor into our understanding of exactly what transpired and how we learn from that. First and foremost, as the nation's lead federal agency for maritime safety, security, and environmental stewardship, we absolutely have to understand that, and we have to preclude that from happening again,” said USCG Admiral, Karl Schultz.

The Daspit's, now relying on elected officials to take over on their behalf.

"They've reached out to us several times and I'm still constantly in contact with the liaisons. We're just going to be a thorn in the Coast Guard's side, Seacor and Talis Energy,” said Scott Daspit.

Daspit says they plan to continue their search in Texas, where Dylan's hard hat was found.

