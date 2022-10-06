Family of murder spree victim mourns, asks for community's help

Three homicides — the first Tuesday morning on Tournoir Street in Lafayette, another on Toby Mouton Road in Duson, and the last on Cara Street.

That's where police say the suspect Andres Felix shot and killed his estranged wife — and ever since Tuesday night, family and friends' cars have been lining Clara Street.

A close-knit community, there's a sense of heartbreak tonight as they mourn a mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and grandmother — all on the street where the family grew up — as they mourn Kawanna.

"He's gone but I hate him and there's nothing more nobody could change my mind about it until I go to God and pray about it," said Kawanna's older sister, Monique Hebert. "Until then, I really hate the guy and I don't care if he got kids with my sister or not, I hate him, I wish he would burn in Hell, like stay burning and don't never stop burning because that's where he belongs because he did something he shouldn't have done."

Family members said nothing like this has ever happened on Clara Street. Still, the question "why" is haunting Kawanna's family as they search for closure.

"She was the life of the party, everybody knows that," Mercedes Comeaux, told KATC. 23 years old and Kawanna's eldest daughter, she said she's going to have to step up in her mother's place to keep the family together. "My mama was a loving and caring person, she had her ways, but she was a loving and caring person, literally anybody could say that, anybody, which is why it ain't sitting right with me."

Andreasha Felix is Kawanna's 13-year-old daughter.

She told KATC she and her 8-year-old sister Aniyah were there when their father shot their mother.

"You would never think that none of this would happen because it all happened so fast like, I really thought it was all a dream because it didn't seem real," Andreasha said.

While law enforcement told us they can't confirm a motive for the killing at this time, KATC found there had been a history of domestic violence between Kawanna and Andres Felix.

"She had restraining orders on him, she had everything on him, and he would break them all," Hebert said. "My heart is so black for what this dude did to my sister — you took a strong woman from her family because of insecurities, instability, whatever you wanna call it, but now we've got to take over. The thing is, angry isn't a word you want to define, it's past angry."

With the glue of this family now gone, they are calling out to the community for help. If you would like to help them by donating or sharing the GoFundMe, you can find the link to do so here. Family members emphasize that none of the funds will be used in vain.

