Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Police investigating Tuesday morning shooting in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE SHOOTING SCENE 10 4 22
KATC photo
LAFAYETTE SHOOTING SCENE 10 4 22
Posted at 11:25 AM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 13:20:24-04

LAFAYETTE, La. – Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 200 block of Tournoir Street.

The shooting took place at approximately 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

According to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit, a 29-year-old male was found dead inside of a home. The victim's name is not being released until relatives are notified.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

KATC has a crew on scene and will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

If you have information on this shooting you are asked to contact Lafayette Police.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.