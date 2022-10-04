Police investigating Tuesday morning shooting in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. – Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 200 block of Tournoir Street.

The shooting took place at approximately 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

According to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit, a 29-year-old male was found dead inside of a home. The victim's name is not being released until relatives are notified.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

KATC has a crew on scene and will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

If you have information on this shooting you are asked to contact Lafayette Police.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel