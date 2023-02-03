Ville Platte councilwoman indicted

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. — A Ville Platte Councilwoman has been indicted by a Grand Jury.

After meeting for one day on February 1, 2023, the Grand Jury indicted Christina Sam, 43, on the charge of Election Offenses Affecting Registration and Election Fraud or Forgery. Sam is a councilwoman for District E for the City of Ville Platte.

The charges stem from incidents which occurred on or between June 25, 2022 and October 24, 2022, according to a release from Evangeline District Attorney's Office.

The Ville Platte councilwoman was arrested in November on one count of voter fraud. Sam's attorney spoke to KATC in December. Click here to read more on that story.

------------------------------------------------------------

