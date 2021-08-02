UPDATE: Police release more details in Ville Platte shootings

Ville Platte Police have released more information about an attempted murder-suicide that happened Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the parking lot of a store in the 500 block of Tate Cove Road at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Chief Neal Lartigue says.

Witnesses told them that a man shot a woman, and then ran to the back of the building with a gun to his head. Officers determined that the man shot the woman, and then shot himself near the doors of the business.

Officers found the woman in the back seat of a vehicle, with multiple gunshot wounds. A bystander took her to Mercy Regional Hospital, where Air Med was waiting to take her to an area hospital.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are not releasing any identifications at this time, pending notification of family.

As of Monday, the woman is reported to be in stable condition, the chief said.