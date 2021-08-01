Man dead, woman wounded in Ville Platte

Ville Platte Police are working what they believe was an attempted murder-suicide that happened Sunday morning.

Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue tells KATC that a man shot his girlfriend and then turned the gun on himself. The woman was airlifted to an area hospital. Lartigue says he does not know her condition.

The man died at the scene.

The inicident happened in the parking lot of a store on Tate Cove Road, the chief said.

