EPSO issued over 100 citations over the weekend

Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office
Posted at 10:54 AM, Jul 25, 2022
The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office was awarded a grant by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to conduct a specialized detail. The objective was to encourage residents to comply with laws to keep themselves as well as others safe.

During the detail, deputies found 57 vehicles with 74 violations. The following citations were issued:

  • No seat belt - 67
  • Driving under suspension - 11
  • No driver's license - 3
  • Expired driver's license - 4
  • No insurance - 3
  • Switch plate - 2
  • Illegal tint - 3
  • No driver's license in possession - 1
  • Speeding - 12
  • Expired MVI - 4
  • No registraton - 1

Total= 106

Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles Guillory said, " Seat belts are the single most effective way to prevent death and injury while driving".

