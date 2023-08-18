Candidate disqualified from state House race

A judge disqualified a Louisiana representative candidate because he did not meet the domicile timeframe required by the state's constitution, our media partners at The Advocate report.

As we reported last week that a challenge had been filed to the candidacy of Republican Todd McKellar, who was seeking to challenge incumbent State Rep. Rhonda Leger Butler, also a Republican, for the District 38 seat in the state House.

Judge Marcus Fontenot of the 13th Judicial District Court ruled this week that McKellar did not meet state residency requirements and disqualified him, The Advocate reports.

The newspaper reports that McKellar is expected to file an appeal.

To read the story about the hearing with all the details, click here.