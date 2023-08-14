House rep candidate's residency challenged

Louisiana House candidate Todd McKellar doesn't meet the residency requirements for the seat he seeks, a challenge filed in Evangeline Parish today alleges.

McKellar, a Republican, is challenging incumbent Rhonda Leger Butler, also a Republican, for the District 38 seat in the Louisiana House of Representatives.

Both candidates qualified for the seat last week, but the challenge files Monday by two women who live in the district, alleges that McKellar hasn't lived in the district for the past year, as is required by state law.

To run for a seat in the House or Senate, a person must have lived in Louisiana for the two years prior to the election, and also must have lived in the district for the year prior to the election, state law states.

The challenge alleges that McKellar only moved to the district in the past six months or so. It alleges that he lived in Calcasieu Parish prior to that, and that his homestead exemption is proof of that. The petition also alleges that he voted in Calcasieu Parish in November 2022.

Under Louisiana law, one must register to vote at the address where one has a homestead exemption. Only one is allowed in Louisiana.

A judge will hear the challenge Wednesday, court records show.

We reached out to McKellar for a response, but so far haven't heard back.