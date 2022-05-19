ESA Senior is a U.S. Presidential Scholar

An incredible honor going out to a senior at Episcopal School of Acadiana. Anil Cacodcar has been selected as a U.S. Presidential Scholar. He is only of only three students in Louisiana to receive this honor, and one of only 161 across the nation.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects students based on academic success, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as commitment of public service.

As a Presidential Scholar, Anil was invited to nominate a teacher for honors through the program. His nominee, retired ESA French teacher Madame Diana Maggini, has been named a U.S. Presidential Scholar's program Distinguished Teacher.

Anil has served as President of the Louisiana Youth Advisory Council, a Peer Leader, Captain of the ESA Quiz Bowl team that won the Division II Louisiana State Championship, President of the Honor Council, President of the French Club, Secretary General of Louisiana Youth and Government, and United States Senate Youth Program Delegate. He has won national awards for videos he created in his free time.

After graduation, Anil plans on attending Harvard University.