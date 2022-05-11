GMA Cool Schools: Episcopal School of Acadiana

Today's Cool School is Episcopal School of Acadiana. ESA seniors Emma Gombos and Anil Cacodcar have been named semifinalists in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Competition.

Out of over three and a half million seniors across the country, these two are among only 620 to make it to the final round, and only 161 Presidential Scholars will be chosen this spring.

Episcopal School of Acadiana Emma Gombos, ESA Senior

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program is now in its 58th year and is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors. They're selected on the basis of academic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character, and involvement in community and school activities.

Episcopal School of Acadiana ESA Senior Anil Cacodcar

