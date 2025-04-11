Voter turnout stats for March election have been released

Louisiana voters shot down four proposed amendments to the state Constitution in the March election.

The four amendments, which were put on the ballot by the legislature last year at the urging of Gov. Jeff Landry, dealt with specialty courts, changes to the state tax code, charging juveniles as adults and changing the timeline for the election of judges.

Voters rejected them by minimum 60-40 margin. The governor has alleged that "Soros and far left liberals" manipulated the outcome by spending "millions" to encourage voters to cast NO ballots. To see more on what he said, click here.

Here are the statewide results:

Amendment 1 failed, 65 to 35 percent

Amendment 2 failed, 65 to 35 percent

Amendment 3 failed, 66 to 34 percent

Amendment 4 failed, 64 to 36 percent

To read up on what each amendment proposed, click here. If you want to see the results for yourself, click here, select the March 29 election and then which results you'd like to see.

Here's the turnout numbers for EARLY voting:

Statewide, 192,620 people voted early.

That's a six percent turnout, based on the March 1 registered voter total in Louisiana of 2,981,959.

Of those early voters, 115,920 were white, 70,430 were black and 6,270 gave their race as other.

Of the 192,620 early voters, 98,931 were registered Democrats, 65,817 were registered Republicans and 27,872 were registered with other parties.

Here are the complete turnout statistics (including those who voted early and on election day):

Statewide there were 2,980,408 people who were eligible to vote in the election.

Of those, 21.49 percent voted.

Of those voters, 20 percent of white voters cast ballots and 26 percent of black voters did.

Turnout was 29 percent for Democrats, and 20 percent for Republicans, and 14 percent for "other" or no party voters.

Here are the results in Acadiana's parishes, with the total combined results first, followed by early voting results, then early turnout stats and full turnout stats.

ACADIA PARISH

TOTAL:

Acadia Parish election day voters, combined with early ballots, voted in favor of all four amendments:

Amendment 1 YES 55 percent, NO 45 percent

Amendment 2 YES 53 percent, NO 47 percent

Amendment 3 YES 54 percent, NO 46 percent

Amendment 4 YES 56 percent, NO 44 percent

EARLY:

Acadia Parish EARLY voters also voted to pass all four amendments, but by a wider margin:

Amendment 1 YES 63 percent, NO 37 percent

Amendment 2 YES 63 percent, NO 37 percent

Amendment 3 YES 62 percent, NO 38 percent

Amendment 4 YES 66 percent, NO 34 percent

EARLY TURNOUT: Acadia Parish early voter turnout was 3 percent; turnout was 4 percent among registered Democrats and 3 percent among registered Republicans.

TOTAL TURNOUT: Acadia Parish total voter turnout was 13 percent; turnout was 14 percent among registered Democrats and 15 percent among registered Republicans.

EVANGELINE PARISH

TOTAL:

Evangeline Parish election day voters, combined with early ballots, voted against all four amendments:

Amendment 1 YES 45 percent, NO 55 percent

Amendment 2 YES 46 percent, NO 54 percent

Amendment 3 YES 44 percent, NO 56 percent

Amendment 4 YES 45 percent, NO 55 percent

EARLY:

But Evangeline Parish EARLY voters voted to pass three of the four amendments:

Amendment 1 YES 53 percent, NO 47 percent

Amendment 2 YES 52 percent, NO 48 percent

Amendment 3 YES 48 percent, NO 52 percent

Amendment 4 YES 53 percent, NO 47 percent

EARLY TURNOUT: Evangeline Parish early voter turnout was 3 percent; turnout was 4 percent among registered Democrats and 3 percent among registered Republicans.

TOTAL TURNOUT: Evangeline Parish total turnout was 15 percent; turnout was 17 percent among registered Democrats and 17 percent among registered Republicans.

IBERIA PARISH

TOTAL:

Iberia Parish election day voters, combined with early ballots, voted against three of the four amendments:

Amendment 1 YES 49 percent, NO 51 percent

Amendment 2 YES 51 percent, NO 49 percent

Amendment 3 YES 47 percent, NO 53 percent

Amendment 4 YES 49 percent, NO 51 percent

EARLY:

But Iberia Parish EARLY voters voted to pass all four amendments:

Amendment 1 YES 56 percent NO 44 percent

Amendment 2 YES 57 percent NO 43 percent

Amendment 3 YES 51 percent, NO 49 percent

Amendment 4 YES 56 percent, NO 44 percent

EARLY TURNOUT: Iberia Parish early voter turnout was 6 percent; turnout was 8 percent among registered Democrats and 7 percent among registered Republicans.

TOTAL TURNOUT: Iberia Parish total turnout was 21 percent; turnout was 24 percent among registered Democrats and 24 percent among registered Republicans.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

TOTAL:

Jeff Davis Parish election day voters, combined with early ballots, voted in favor of all four amendments: Amendment 1 YES 53 percent, NO 47 percent

Amendment 2 YES 53 percent, NO 47 percent

Amendment 3 YES 51 percent, NO 49 percent

Amendment 4 YES 54 percent, NO 46 percent

EARLY:

Jefferson Davis Parish EARLY voters also voted to pass all four amendments, by a slightly wider margin:

Amendment 1 YES 59 percent NO 41 percent

Amendment 2 YES 58 percent, NO 42 percent

Amendment 3 YES 55 percent, NO 45 percent

Amendment 4 YES 59 percent, NO 41 percent

EARLY TURNOUT: Jeff Davis early voter turnout was 9 percent; turnout was 12 percent among registered Democrats and 9 percent among registered Republicans.

TOTAL TURNOUT: Jeff Davis total turnout was 20 percent; turnout was 23 percent among registered Democrats and 22 percent among registered Republicans.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

TOTAL:

Lafayette Parish election day voters, combined with early ballots, voted against all four amendments:

Amendment 1 YES 37 percent, NO 63 percent

Amendment 2 YES 40 percent, NO 60 percent

Amendment 3 YES 35 percent, NO 65 percent

Amendment 4 YES 39 percent, NO 61 percent

EARLY:

Lafayette Parish EARLY voters also voted all four amendments down, but by narrower margin:

Amendment 1 YES 46 percent, NO 54 percent

Amendment 2 YES 48 percent, NO 52 percent

Amendment 3 YES 42 percent, NO 58 percent

Amendment 4 YES 49 percent, NO 51 percent

EARLY TURNOUT: Lafayette early voter turnout was 5 percent; turnout was 8 percent among registered Democrats and 4 percent among registered Republicans.

TOTAL TURNOUT: Lafayette total turnout was 16 percent; turnout was 23 percent among registered Democrats and 15 percent among registered Republicans.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

TOTAL:

St. Landry Parish election day voters, combined with early ballots, voted against all four amendments:

Amendment 1 YES 35 percent, NO 65 percent

Amendment 2 YES 39 percent, NO 61 percent

Amendment 3 YES 33 percent, NO 67 percent

Amendment 4 YES 36 percent, NO 64 percent

EARLY:

St. Landry Parish EARLY voters also voted all four amendments down, but by a narrower margin:

Amendment 1 YES 41 percent, NO 59 percent

Amendment 2 YES 44 percent, NO 56 percent

Amendment 3 YES 36 percent, NO 64 percent

Amendment 4 YES 44 percent, NO 56 percent

EARLY TURNOUT: St. Landry Parish early voter turnout was 4 percent; turnout was 6 percent among registered Democrats and 4 percent among registered Republicans.

TOTAL TURNOUT: St. Landry Parish total turnout was 16 percent; turnout was 21 percent among registered Democrats and 16 percent among registered Republicans.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

TOTAL:

St. Martin Parish election day voters, combined with early ballots, voted against all four amendments:

Amendment 1 YES 49 percent, NO 51 percent

Amendment 2 YES 49 percent, NO 51 percent

Amendment 3 YES 47 percent, NO 53 percent

Amendment 4 YES 49 percent, NO 51 percent

EARLY:

But St. Martin Parish EARLY voters voted to approve all four amendments:

Amendment 1 YES 58 percent, NO 42 percent

Amendment 2 YES 58 percent, NO 42 percent

Amendment 3 YES 53 percent, NO 47 percent

Amendment 4 YES 59 percent, NO 41 percent

EARLY TURNOUT: St. Martin Parish early voter turnout was 5 percent; turnout was 7 percent among registered Democrats and 6 percent among registered Republicans.

TOTAL TURNOUT: St. Martin Parish total turnout was 17 percent; turnout was 20 percent among registered Democrats and 18 percent among registered Republicans.

ST. MARY PARISH

TOTAL:

St. Mary Parish election day voters, combined with early ballots, voted against all four amendments:

Amendment 1 YES 34 percent, NO 66 percent

Amendment 2 YES 34 percent, NO 66 percent

Amendment 3 YES 34 percent, NO 66 percent

Amendment 4 YES 35 percent, NO 65 percent

EARLY:

St. Mary Parish EARLY voters also voted all four amendments down, but again by a narrower margin:

Amendment 1 YES 43 percent, NO 57 percent

Amendment 2 YES 45 percent, NO 55 percent

Amendment 3 YES 42 percent, NO 58 percent

Amendment 4 YES 46 percent, NO 54 percent

EARLY TURNOUT: St. Mary Parish early voter turnout was 6 percent; turnout was 9 percent among registered Democrats and 6 percent among registered Republicans.

TOTAL TURNOUT: St. Mary Parish total turnout was 23 percent; turnout was 33 percent among registered Democrats and 22 percent among registered Republicans.