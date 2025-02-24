PAR releases guide to proposed Constitutional amendments on March ballot

The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana (PAR) has released the PAR Guide to the 2025 Constitutional Amendments.

This independent, nonpartisan review will help voters understand the issues so they can develop their own positions on each proposition for the March 29 election.

﻿The Guide is educational and does not recommend how to vote. It offers a concise analysis and provides arguments of proponents and opponents, PAR says.

The Council has released the information in two formats; one is a full format with a lot of details, and the other is a one-page format that's much briefer.

You can find both of them here.

If you'd like to see what else is on the ballot, and check the dates for this election, take a look at our story about it here.

