Governor Landry weighs in on election results

LOUISIANA — The results of the March 29 election show the majority of voters throughout Louisiana were opposed to the four proposed amendments to the state constitution.

At least 64 percent of voters who participated in the election said "No" to each amendment, with 65 percent of voters opposing proposed amendment two, which dealt with the power of taxation. Governor Jeff Landry addressed those results in a statement Saturday night.

“The primary goal of Amendment 2 was to create a better opportunity for our citizens. To work towards inviting people into our State rather than have them leave. Unfortunately, Soros and far left liberals poured millions into Louisiana with propaganda and outright lies about Amendment 2,” said Governor Landry. “Although we are disappointed in tonight’s results, we do not see this as a failure. We realize how hard positive change can be to implement in a State that is conditioned for failure. We will continue working to give our citizens more opportunities to keep more of their hard-earned money and provide a better future for Louisianians. This is not the end for us, and we will continue to fight to make the generational changes for Louisiana to succeed.”

