RESULTS: Four proposed amendments shot down by voters

Louisiana voters shot down four proposed amendments to the state Constitution in Saturday's election.

The four amendments, which were put on the ballot by the legislature last year at the urging of Gov. Jeff Landry, dealt with specialty courts, changes to the state tax code, charging juveniles as adults and changing the timeline for the election of judges.

With 70 percent of precincts reporting, and early voting from all parishes in, all four had been rejected by voters by a minimum 60-40 margin.

Here's where the results stood:

Amendment 1

63 percent NO

37 percent YES

Amendment 2

62 percent NO

38 percent YES

Amendment 3

64 percent NO

36 percent YES

Amendment 4

61 percent NO

39 percent YES

On the ballot for the election are several local offices, as well as some local propositions.

Here's what is on Acadiana ballots, arranged by parish. Several candidates have been elected because they were the only one who qualified. We will post results here after they are FINAL.

ACADIA PARISH:

Sales Tax District No. 2 Proposition

YES 65 percent

NO 35 percent

(Sales Tax Renewal)

Shall Sales Tax District No. 2 of the Parish of Acadia, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a sales and use tax of 1% (the "Tax") (an estimated $3,800,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year) in accordance with Louisiana law, for a period of 15 years from April 1, 2027, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary expenses of collecting and administering the Tax), to be dedicated and used for the purpose of repairing, constructing, improving and maintaining Parish roads and bridges in the unincorporated areas of the Parish, including incidental drainage in connection therewith and acquiring equipment therefor?

IBERIA PARISH:

City of New Iberia Proposition

YES 53 percent

NO 47 percent

(Sales Tax)

Shall the City of New Iberia, State of Louisiana (the "City"), be authorized to levy and collect in accordance with Louisiana law a sales and use tax of 0.25% (the "Tax") (an estimated $2,000,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), in perpetuity, commencing July 1, 2025, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax), to be used solely to pay salaries and benefits of personnel for the fire department of the City, including an initial raise for such personnel in the first full fiscal year following the effective date of the Tax?

Fire Protection District No. 1 Proposition

YES 63 percent

NO 37 percent

(Millage)

Shall Fire Protection District No. 1 of the Parish of Iberia, State of Louisiana (the "District"), levy a 3.50 mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $1,400,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment, including the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, and all purposes incidental thereto, provided that a portion of the Tax proceeds is required to be contributed to state and statewide retirement systems as provided in R.S. 11:82?

Parishwide Proposition

YES 50 percent (4,480 votes)

NO 50 percent (4,392 votes)

(Library Millage Continuation)

Shall the Parish of Iberia, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a special tax of 4.50 mills on all the property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $2,654,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of operating and maintaining public libraries in the Parish?

EVANGELINE PARISH:

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Geno Delafose, Democrat WITHDREW

Ricky L. Duhon, Democrat UNOPPOSED

JEFF DAVIS PARISH:

Mayor City of Jennings

Melvin J. Adams, Democrat 40 percent

Christopher "Chris" Carrier, Democrat 8 percent

Henry Guinn, Republican 52 percent

Councilman District A, City of Jennings

Marcus Davis, No Party 20 percent

Elisha Neal Duhon, Republican 35 percent

Carolyn King Simon, No Party 45 percent

Councilman District B, City of Jennings

William J. "Johnny" Armentor, Republican 46 percent

Wayne Ledbetter, Republican 54 percent

Councilman District C, City of Jennings

Carl P. Benoit, Independent 64 percent

Clifton LeJeune, Republican 36 percent

Councilman District D, City of Jennings

Anthony LeBlanc Jr., Democrat 69 percent

Ray Touchet, Democrat 31 percent

Gravity Drainage District No. 6 Proposition

YES 67 percent

NO 33 percent

(Millage Renewal)

Shall Gravity Drainage District No. 6 of Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a tax of 5.73 mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $185,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2026 and ending with the year 2035, for the purpose of maintaining, constructing and improving drainage works within the District, title to which shall be in the public?

LAFAYETTE PARISH:

Parishwide Proposition No. 1 of 2

YES 47 percent

NO 53 percent

(Millage Continuation)

Shall the Parish of Lafayette, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a special tax of 4.47 mills on all property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $12,743,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036, for the purpose of constructing, improving and maintaining roads and bridges in the Parish, said millage to be continued at the rate currently being levied, representing a 0.30 mill increase (due to reappraisal) over the 4.17 mills authorized to be levied through the year 2026 pursuant to an election held on March 28, 2015?

Parishwide Proposition No. 2 of 2

YES 48 percent

NO 52 percent

(Millage Continuation)

Shall the Parish of Lafayette, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a special tax of 3.81 mills (the "Tax") on all property subject to taxation in the Parish, for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2026 and ending with the year 2035 (an estimated $10,861,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for the following purposes: (i) 1.24 mills for constructing, acquiring, improving and maintaining drains and drainage facilities in the Parish; (ii) 0.422 mills for providing fire protection in the Parish and all costs affiliated thereto; (iii) 0.078 mills for constructing, improving, and maintaining roads and bridges in the Parish; and (iv) 2.07 mills for constructing, improving, maintaining, operating and supporting public health units, mosquito and other arthropod abatement and control facilities and programs and animal control facilities and programs, acquiring furnishings and equipment therefor, and paying mandated expenses of the coroner, said millage to be continued at the rate currently being levied, representing a 0.25 mill increase (due to reappraisal) over the 3.56 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2025 pursuant to an election held on March 28, 2015?

ST. LANDRY PARISH:

Fire Protection District No. 3 Proposition

With all absentee votes counted, and 52 of 53 precincts reporting:

YES 44 percent

NO 56 percent

(Millage Renewal)

Shall Fire Protection District No. 3 of the Parish of St. Landry, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of 10.36 mills on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $2,422,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2026 and ending with the year 2035, for the purpose of constructing, maintaining and operating the District's fire protection facilities, and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, provided that a portion of the Tax proceeds is required to be contributed to state and statewide retirement systems as provided in R.S. 11:82?

ST. MARY PARISH:

Member of School Board District 7

Lawrence Guillory, Republican 67 percent

Carla B. Pellerin, Independent 33 percent