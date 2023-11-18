It's Election Day! Have you voted yet?

Today is election day.

The polls already are open, and will remain open until 8 p.m. If you are in line at 8 p.m., you still get to vote. To find out where to vote on election day, or what's on your individual ballot, click here.

Statewide, voters will decide several run-offs and proposed amendments to the state constitution.

STATEWIDE RUNOFFS

The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana has a document that explains the duties and responsibilities of all statewide elected officials; you can read it here.

Secretary of State

"Gwen" Collins-Greenup, Democrat

Nancy Landry, Republican

Attorney General

Lindsey Cheek, Democrat

"Liz" Baker Murrill, Republican

Treasurer

John Fleming, Republican

Dustin Granger, Democrat

AMENDMENTS

PAR also releases explanations and details about proposed constitutional amendments. To read our story about the proposals on this ballot, click here.

Here are the texts of the proposed amendments:

No. 1: Do you support an amendment to clarify that the timing of gubernatorial action on a bill and his return of a vetoed bill to the legislature is based upon the legislative session in which the bill passed and to authorize the legislature, if it is in session, to reconsider vetoed bills without convening a separate veto session?

No. 2: Do you support an amendment to remove provisions of the Constitution of Louisiana which created the following inactive special funds within the state treasury: Atchafalaya Basin Conservation Fund, Higher Education Louisiana Partnership Fund, Millennium Leverage Fund, Agricultural and Seafood Products Support Fund, First Use Tax Trust Fund, Louisiana Investment Fund for Enhancement and to provide for the transfer of any remaining monies in such funds to the state general fund?

No. 3: Do you support an amendment to authorize the local governing authority of a parish to provide an ad valorem tax exemption for qualified first responders?

No. 4: Do you support an amendment authorizing the legislature, after securing a two-thirds vote of each house, to use up to two hundred fifty million dollars from the Revenue Stabilization Trust Fund to alleviate a budget deficit subject to conditions set forth by law and allowing the legislature to modify such conditions for accessing the monies in the fund, subject to two-thirds vote?

Here are the candidates and propositions on Acadiana's ballots, by parish:

ACADIA PARISH

BESE District 7

Kevin M. Berken, Republican

Erick Knezek, Republican

Police Juror District 3

Kirk Aaron Guidry, Republican

"Keith" Henry, Republican

Police Juror District 6

Paul "Ed" Guidry, Republican

Chuck Lejeune, Republican

City of Eunice Proposition

(Hotel Occupancy Tax)

Shall the City of Eunice, State of Louisiana (the "City"), in accordance with the provisions of Act 274 of the 2023 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature, and other constitutional and statutory authority, be authorized to levy and collect a tax of not exceeding 2% (the "Tax"), in perpetuity, beginning January 1, 2024, upon the paid occupancy of hotel rooms within the City ($54,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be used to promote tourism within the City?

Fire Protection District No. 1 Proposition

(Parcel Fee Renewal)

Shall Fire Protection District No. 1 of the Parish of Acadia, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy and collect annually for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024, a parcel fee of $50.00 on each lot, subdivided portion of ground or individual tract upon which is located, either in whole or in part, a residential or commercial structure, regardless of the structure's being occupied or unoccupied (an estimated $48,300 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the parcel fee for an entire year), for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment for the District, including the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes and all purposes incidental thereto?

School District No. 7 Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

Shall School District No. 7 of the Second Police Jury Ward of the Parish of Evangeline, Louisiana, and the Seventh Police Jury Ward of the Parish of Acadia, Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a 2.00 mills tax on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $127,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of operating, maintaining and improving public school facilities in the District, the said funds to be specifically dedicated to the Basile High School athletic department for coaches' salaries, equipment, transportation, and any and all other legitimate purposes of said department?

CALCASIEU PARISH

BESE District 7

Kevin M. Berken, Republican

Erick Knezek, Republican

District Judge 14th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. C

William J. "Bill" Cutrera, Republican

Brad Guillory, Republican

Airport District No. One Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

Shall Airport District No. One of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, (the "District") be authorized to renew, levy and collect an existing sixty-three one-hundredths (.63) mill special tax on all properties subject to taxation within the boundaries of the District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning January 1, 2025, and ending December 31, 2034, with collections from the renewed levy estimated to be $1,015,385 for one entire year, for the purpose of operating, maintaining, and improving the facilities of Lake Charles Regional Airport?

City of Lake Charles Proposition No. 1 of 2

(Tax in Lieu of)

Shall the City of Lake Charles, Louisiana (the "City"), under authority of La. R.S. 47:338.1, et seq., be authorized to levy and collect within the City, in perpetuity, a tax of two percent (2%) ("Tax") beginning July 1, 2024, with collections from the tax estimated to be $54,000,000 for one entire year, upon the sale at retail, the use, lease or rental, consumption and storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property, and upon sale of services as defined in La. R.S. 47:301 to 47:317, inclusive, with proceeds of the Tax dedicated and used for funding the operation, maintenance and capital expenditures of the fire, police, public works and other departments of the City, including the payment of the salaries and benefits of City personnel, economic development or any other municipal purposes, and which Tax will be in lieu of two 1% (collectively 2%) sales taxes currently being levied within the City pursuant to elections held within the City on May 3, 2014 and November 8, 2016 which are currently scheduled to expire February 29, 2040 and December 31, 2026, respectively?

City of Lake Charles Proposition No. 2 of 2

(Tax in Lieu of)

Shall the City of Lake Charles, Louisiana (the "City"), under authority of La. R.S. 47:338.1, et seq., be authorized to levy and collect within the City, a tax of one half of one percent (0.5%) ("Tax") for a period of twenty-five (25) years commencing January 1, 2025, with collections from the tax estimated to be $13,500,000 for one entire year, upon the sale at retail, the use, lease or rental, consumption and storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property, and upon sale of services as defined in La. R.S. 47:301 to 47:317, inclusive, with proceeds of the Tax dedicated and used for construction, acquisition, maintenance and repair of the City's roads, bridges, drainage, sewerage systems, operating and other capital expenditures of the fire, police, public works and other departments of the City, economic development or any other municipal purposes, which Tax will be in lieu of the two 0.25% (collectively 0.5%) sales taxes currently being levied within the City pursuant to elections held within the City on May 3, 2014 and October 24, 2015 which are currently scheduled to expire March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2030, respectively?

City Of Sulphur Proposition No. 1 of 2

(Fire Millage Renewal)

Shall the City of Sulphur, Louisiana be authorized to renew, levy, and collect an existing tax each year for a period of ten (10) years, a special tax of five (5) mills on the dollar, beginning with and including the year 2025, on all property subject to taxation within the corporate limits of the City of Sulphur, Louisiana with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $1,058,824 for one entire year, for the purpose of purchasing additional equipment for, and enlarging and improving the present facilities of, the Fire Department of the City of Sulphur, Louisiana, for the maintenance of said equipment, improvements and facilities, and for salaries for the maintenance and operation of said department, constituting works of permanent public improvement, title to which shall be in the public?

City Of Sulphur Proposition No. 2 of 2

(Street Millage Renewal)

Shall the City of Sulphur, Louisiana be authorized to continue to renew, levy, and collect an existing tax each year for a period of ten (10) years, a special tax of five (5) mills on the dollar, beginning with and including the year 2025, on all property subject to taxation within the corporate limits of the City of Sulphur, Louisiana with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $1,058,824 for one entire year, for the purpose of graveling, shelling, hard-surfacing, installation of culverts and drains, and otherwise improving the streets for the City of Sulphur, and for the maintenance thereof, constituting works of permanent public improvement, title to which shall be in the public?

Parishwide Criminal Justice Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

Shall the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury (the "Police Jury"), serving as the governing authority of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana (the "Parish"), be authorized to renew, levy and collect an existing three and sixteen one-hundredths (3.16) mills special tax on all properties subject to taxation within the boundaries of the Parish, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning January 1, 2025, and ending December 31, 2034, with collections from the renewed levy estimated to be $8,434,374 for one entire year, for the purpose of operating, maintaining, and improving the facilities and services of the District Attorney and District Court of the 14th Judicial District in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana?

Parishwide Mosquito Control Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

Shall the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury (the "Police Jury"), serving as the governing authority of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana (the "Parish"), be authorized to renew, levy and collect an existing two and forty-one one-hundredths (2.41) mills special tax on all properties subject to taxation within the boundaries of the Parish, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning January 1, 2025, and ending December 31, 2034, with collections from the renewed levy estimated to be $6,432,545 for one entire year, for the purpose of maintaining and operating the facilities and services of the Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control Program, as well as improving or constructing mosquito control facilities?

Sales Tax District No. One Proposition

(Road and Bridge Sales and Use Tax Renewal)

Shall Sales Tax District No. One of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana ("District"), under the provisions of Article VI, Section 29(A), et seq., of the Louisiana Constitution of 1974 and other supplemental constitutional and statutory authority, be authorized to renew, levy, and collect and adopt an ordinance providing for such levy and collection, a tax of one percent (1%) ("Tax") upon the sale at retail, the use, lease or rental, the consumption and the storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property and on sales of services in the District, for a period not to exceed twenty (20) years beginning September 1, 2024, with collections from the tax estimated to be $25,755,000 for one entire year, all as defined in La. R.S. 47:301, et seq., with the Tax proceeds, after paying reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax, to be dedicated and used for acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining, operating, equipping, repairing and draining public roads, highways, bridges and parks, and purchasing, operating and maintaining equipment and supplies therefor, with not less than one-third (1/3) of the Tax proceeds being used for purchase of materials, equipment and services for repair, maintenance and overlaying of Parish roads?

Ward Five Fire Protection District No. One Proposition

(Maintenance Millage Renewal)

Shall Ward Five Fire Protection District No. One, of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, be authorized to renew, levy and collect a special tax of six (6.00) mills on all property subject to taxation in said District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the tax collection for the year 2025, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $270,024 for one entire year, for the purposes of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities including equipment and fire protection apparatus and accessories and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, including charges for fire hydrant rentals, payment of a per diem to firemen for training and attending fires, reimbursement of expenses and paying for services for said District?

Waterworks District No. Five of Wards Three and Eight Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

Shall Waterworks District No. Five of Wards Three and Eight of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, (the "District") be authorized to renew, levy and collect an existing six and thirty-nine one-hundredths (6.39) mills special tax on all properties subject to taxation within the boundaries of the District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning January 1, 2025, and ending December 31, 2034, with collections from the renewed levy estimated to be $190,164 for one entire year, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining or operating waterworks facilities within said District?

Waterworks District No. Seven of Wards Four and Six Proposition

Shall Waterworks District No. Seven of Wards Four and Six of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana (the "District") be authorized to renew, levy and collect an ad valorem property tax of six (6) mills on all the property subject to taxation within the District for a period of ten (10) years beginning on January 1, 2025 and ending December 31, 2034, with collections from the renewed levy estimated to be $479,238.00 for one entire year, for the purposes of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining or operating waterworks facilities in the District?

Waterworks District No. 8 of Wards 3 and 8 Proposition

Shall Waterworks District No. 8 of Wards 3 and 8 of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana (the "District") renew, levy and collect a special tax of six and twenty-four one-hundredths (6.24) mills on the dollar of assessed valuation on all property subject to taxation in the District, annually for the period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, with collections from the renewed levy estimated to be $154,915.00 for one entire year, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining, or operating the District's waterworks system, a work of public improvement within said District?

Waterworks District No. Four of Ward Four Proposition

(Maintenance Millage)

Shall Waterworks District No. Four of Ward Four of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to levy and collect a tax of 5.00 mills on all property subject to taxation in the District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be approximately $446,710.59 for one entire year, for the purpose of operating and maintaining said District's water systems constituting works of public improvement, title to which shall be in the public?

EVANGELINE PARISH

Police Juror District 6

Brent Guillory, Republican

Eric B. Soileau, Democrat

Mamou Gravity Drainage District No. 5 Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

Shall Mamou Gravity Drainage District No. 5 of the Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue the levy and collection of a special tax of one and fifty-three hundredths (1.53) mills on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $63,808.00 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of maintaining and operating drainage works within and for the District?

Parishwide Proposition

(Elderly Services)

(Tax Continuation)

Shall the Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), be authorized to continue the levy and collection of a one and four hundredths (1.04) mills tax on all property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $277,047.21 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of providing funds to match federal and state funds allocated to Evangeline Parish for services to the elderly, including the establishment and maintenance of centers for its senior citizens, said millage to represent a .02 mills increase (due to reappraisal) over the 1.02 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2024 pursuant to an election held on May 4, 2013?

Police Jury Ward No. 1 Proposition

(Millage Continuation)

Shall Police Jury Ward No. 1 of the Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "Ward"), be authorized to continue the levy of an eighty-four hundredths (0.84) mills tax on all property subject to taxation in the Ward (an estimated $185,113.23 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of maintaining and upkeeping public cemeteries located in Police Jury Ward No. 1?

Parishwide Communications District Proposition

(911 Emergency Millage Continuation)

Shall Evangeline Parish Communications District, Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a 1.04 mills tax on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $277,400 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating an enhanced 911 emergency telephone system (including the payment of necessary personnel), said millage to represent a .02 mills increase (due to reappraisal) over the 1.02 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2023 pursuant to an election held on November 6, 2012?

School District No. 7 Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

Shall School District No. 7 of the Second Police Jury Ward of the Parish of Evangeline, Louisiana, and the Seventh Police Jury Ward of the Parish of Acadia, Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a 2.00 mills tax on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $127,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of operating, maintaining and improving public school facilities in the District, the said funds to be specifically dedicated to the Basile High School athletic department for coaches' salaries, equipment, transportation, and any and all other legitimate purposes of said department?

IBERIA PARISH

State Senator 21st Senatorial District

Robert Allain, Republican

Henry "Bo" LaGrange, Republican

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

BESE District 7

Kevin M. Berken, Republican

Erick Knezek, Republican

Sheriff

Kyle Miers, Republican

Ivy J. Woods, Independent

Police Juror District 2

Susette Mouton, Republican

Chad Woods, Republican

Fire Protection District No. 5 Proposition

(Millage Renewal)

Shall Fire Protection District No. 5 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of 10 mills on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $302,200 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment within the District limits?

Parishwide Proposition

(Sales Tax Renewal)

Shall the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), be authorized to continue to levy and collect for a period of 10 years, beginning July 1, 2024, a tax of 1/2% (the "Tax") (an estimated $3,300,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption and the storage for use or consumption, of tangible personal property and on sales of services in the Parish, all as defined by law, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the expenses of collecting and administering the Tax), for maintaining and operating jail facilities, including both movable and immovable property, owned or used by the Police Jury?

LAFAYETTE PARISH

BESE District 7

Kevin M. Berken, Republican

Erick Knezek, Republican

City-Parish Mayor-President

Monique Blanco Boulet, Republican

"Josh" Guillory, Republican

City Council Member District 1, City of Lafayette

Elroy Broussard, Democrat

Melissa Matthieu-Robichaux, Republican

ST. LANDRY PARISH

BESE District 7

Kevin M. Berken, Republican

Erick Knezek, Republican

Council Member District 13

Ernest J. Blanchard, Independent

Leward J. Lafleur, Republican

Alderman District A, City of Opelousas

John Guilbeaux, Democrat

Victor Lewis, Democrat

City of Eunice Proposition

(Hotel Occupancy Tax)

Shall the City of Eunice, State of Louisiana (the "City"), in accordance with the provisions of Act 274 of the 2023 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature, and other constitutional and statutory authority, be authorized to levy and collect a tax of not exceeding 2% (the "Tax"), in perpetuity, beginning January 1, 2024, upon the paid occupancy of hotel rooms within the City ($54,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be used to promote tourism within the City?

City of Opelousas Proposition

(Millage)

Shall the City of Opelousas, State of Louisiana (the "City"), be authorized to levy and collect a special tax of twenty (20.00) mills on all property subject to taxation in the City (an estimated $3,297,623.40 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, dedicated to the following: six (6.000) mills allocated to maintaining and/or improving public infrastructure, public grounds, public canals and bridges, streets and drainage; and five and five tenths (5.500) mills allocated to City Fire Department, and five and five tenths (5.500) mills allocated to City Police Department, and two (2.000) mills allocated to City Marshal, and one (1.000) mill allocated to City Court, each for the purposes of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining, operating and/or supplementing public safety protection and emergency medical service facilities, vehicles and equipment, including both movable and immovable property that are to be used to provide public safety protection, medical service, court administration and security in the City, and all purposes incidental thereto?

Fire Protection District No. 1 Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

Shall Fire Protection District No. 1 of the Parish of St. Landry, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy and collect a 21.95 mills tax on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $1,797,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of maintaining and operating the District's fire protection facilities (including emergency rescue equipment), and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, including charges for fire hydrant rentals and service?

Parishwide Proposition

(Health Unit Millage Renewal)

Shall the Parish of St. Landry, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a 2.17 mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the Parish (an estimated $1,626,200 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of maintaining and operating public health units in the Parish?

Sub-Road District No. 1 of Road District 11A Proposition

(Tax Continuation)

Shall Sub-Road District No. 1 of Road District 11A of the Parish of St. Landry, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a 9.56 mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $304,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of improving, maintaining and operating public roads and bridges within the District, including the purchase of equipment therefor?

Sub-Road District No. 2 of Road District 11A Proposition

(Tax Continuation)

Shall Sub-Road District No. 2 of Road District 11A of the Parish of St. Landry, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy an 8.43 mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $228,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of improving, maintaining and operating public roads and bridges within the District, including the purchase of equipment therefor, said millage to represent a .04 increase (due to reappraisal) over the 8.39 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2022 pursuant to an election held November 6, 2012?

ST. MARTIN PARISH

State Senator 21st Senatorial District

Robert Allain, Republican

Henry "Bo" LaGrange, Republican

Parish President

"Pete" Delcambre, Republican

Dean LeBlanc, Republican

Council Member District 1

Byron Fuselier, Republican

Hoyt Louviere, Republican

Council Member District 3

LaTanghue "Tangie" Narcisse, Democrat

Glenn "Gap" Perrodin Sr., Republican

City of St. Martinville Proposition

(Sales Tax)

Shall the City of St. Martinville, State of Louisiana (the "City"), be authorized to levy and collect a sales and use tax of 1/2% (the "Tax") (an estimated $505,839 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), in perpetuity, beginning April 1, 2024, in accordance with Louisiana law, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be used for any lawful corporate purpose of the City, including, but not limited to, establishing, acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating the City's waterworks plant and system, solid waste disposal facilities, sewers and sewerage disposal works, drains and drainage facilities, streets, bridges and sidewalks, electric transmission and distribution system, public buildings and recreational facilities within the City, including the necessary land, equipment and furnishings therefor, and shall the City be further authorized to fund the proceeds of the Tax into bonds from time to time for any one or more capital purposes, to the extent and in the manner permitted by the laws of Louisiana?

ST. MARY PARISH

State Senator 21st Senatorial District

Robert Allain, Republican

Henry "Bo" LaGrange, Republican

Council Member District 3

Rodney Olander, Republican

Peter Soprano, Independent

Council Member District 5

Leslie "Les" Rulf, Republican

Douglas Streety Jr., Republican

Council Member District 8

Mark A. Duhon, No Party

Carlo Gagliano Jr., No Party

VERMILION PARISH

BESE District 7

Kevin M. Berken, Republican

Erick Knezek, Republican

Sheriff

Lance Broussard, Republican

Eddie Langlinais, Republican

Parishwide Proposition

(Library)

(Tax Continuation)

Shall the Parish of Vermilion, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of 4.46 mills on all property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $1,478,000 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of providing funds for equipment, supplies, maintenance, operation, construction and support of the public library and its branches in Vermilion Parish, Louisiana, said millage to represent a .10 increase (due to reappraisal) over the 4.36 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2024 pursuant to an election held on April 5, 2014?

